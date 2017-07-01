Jones County: Choctaw Police Dept. investigating woman's death

The Choctaw Police Department of Jones County is investigating the death of a woman in the Bogue Homa Community.

Misty Brescia Dreifuss, Director of Public Information for the MS Band of Choctaw Indians, said officials were called out around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dreifuss said authorities have a person of interest in custody.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

We will update this developing story as more information become available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.