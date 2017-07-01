5-year-old dead after accidental shooting in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accidental shooting death of a 5-year-old boy.

Jackson Police were called to a west Jackson home early Saturday morning where they found 5-year-old Jayden Pempleton shot. Investigators believe it was self-inflicted wound.

“I saw him come out on the stretcher, they brought him out on the stretcher," said a next door neighbor. "That is all I seen. I was hoping he was still alive."

The 5-year-old was rushed to Batson Children's Hospital where he died from his injuries.

“I hate when those type of situations happen to babies and kids, ya know,” said a neighbor.

Police say from their preliminary investigation, they don't expect charges to be filed against anyone at this time.

“We have questioned the father of this individual and we also questioned other individuals at the house at the time of the shooting, based on all the evidence we have this time it appears to be an accidental shooting," said Commander Jones. "It is a very tragic situation and our hearts go out to family at this time as well. It is under investigation, of course we are not ruling anything out.”

