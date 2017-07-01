JPD: 5-year-old appears to have shot, killed himself; young boy identified

JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Authorities have identified the child as Jayden Pempleton.

Jones said Saturday the child was taken to Batson Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

The child was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.

Commander Jones said during the investigation of the child's shooting, it appears the gunshot wound was self inflicted.

Authorities were called to 3720 Cromwell Street around 10:55 a.m. Saturday regarding the shooting. Officials say preliminary findings show the child was shot accidentally.

Jones says officials do not expect charges to be filed against anyone at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

