TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-55 before Byram/Siwell Road CLEARED - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-55 before Byram/Siwell Road CLEARED

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
BYRAM, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A crash on I-55 before the Byram/Siwell Road exit that had southbound lanes blocked is now clear. 

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least two people have been injured. 

The cause of the wreck is under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly