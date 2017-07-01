TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-55 before Byram/Siwell Road CLEARED

A crash on I-55 before the Byram/Siwell Road exit that had southbound lanes blocked is now clear.

Update: all lanes of I-55 are clear for travel. Get live #MShwys info. at https://t.co/ktGoJ2KCw5. — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) July 1, 2017

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least two people have been injured.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

