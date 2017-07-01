Jackson native Marlon Hairston scores twice in Colorado Rapids v - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson native Marlon Hairston scores twice in Colorado Rapids victory

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: Denver Post Source: Denver Post

Marlon Hairston entered July 1st with 1 goal in the 2017 MLS season. The Jackson native scored twice in less than 45 minutes.. Hairston's brace fueled the Colorado Rapids to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo.

He gave the Rapids the lead in the 48th minute, then put it out of reach in the 69th.

Hairston now has 7 goals in his MLS career.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly