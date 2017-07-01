Jackson native Marlon Hairston scores twice in Colorado Rapids victory

Marlon Hairston entered July 1st with 1 goal in the 2017 MLS season. The Jackson native scored twice in less than 45 minutes.. Hairston's brace fueled the Colorado Rapids to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo.

He gave the Rapids the lead in the 48th minute, then put it out of reach in the 69th.

.@HoustonDynamo may want to get some faster defenders ??@dbadji14 with the turbo boost cheat code ???????? pic.twitter.com/3x0DbG0q6t — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) July 2, 2017

.@dbadji14 with a hand in all three goals tonight, @MARLYG94 calm and cool on the finish! pic.twitter.com/CGP8aNQFs4 — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) July 2, 2017

76’ - @MARLYG94 leaves the match to a standing ovation ??



He is replaced by Caleb Calvert



3-1 | #COLvHOU pic.twitter.com/To1blhFnW1 — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) July 2, 2017

Hairston now has 7 goals in his MLS career.

