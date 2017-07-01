Jackson native Marlon Hairston scores twice in Colorado Rapids victory

Marlon Hairston entered July 1st with 1 goal in the 2017 MLS season. The Jackson native scored twice in less than 45 minutes.. Hairston's brace fueled the Colorado Rapids to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo.
He gave the Rapids the lead in the 48th minute, then put it out of reach in the 69th.
.@HoustonDynamo may want to get some faster defenders ??@dbadji14 with the turbo boost cheat code ???????? pic.twitter.com/3x0DbG0q6t— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) July 2, 2017
.@dbadji14 with a hand in all three goals tonight, @MARLYG94 calm and cool on the finish! pic.twitter.com/CGP8aNQFs4— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) July 2, 2017
76’ - @MARLYG94 leaves the match to a standing ovation ??— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) July 2, 2017
He is replaced by Caleb Calvert
3-1 | #COLvHOU pic.twitter.com/To1blhFnW1
Hairston now has 7 goals in his MLS career.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.