Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes checkered flag at Daytona for 2nd win of 2017

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
DAYTONA BEACH, FL (Mississippi News Now) -

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is perfect on restrictor plate tracks in 2017. The Olive Branch native took the lead in overtime and held off the field to win the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona. Stenhouse wins his 2nd race of the NASCAR Monster Energy Series season. The #17 car stayed patient after getting shuffled back in the pack, making his way back to the front in the final stage.

Ricky already clinched a spot in the playoffs with his Talladega victory. This win at Daytona improves his seeding and vaults him into 5th in the standings.

