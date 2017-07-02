People react to recent shootings involving innocent children

Saturday's accidental shooting in Jackson adds to a string of recent shootings involving innocent children.

"It's a tough pill to swallow," said Antonio Jones. "Real tough."

That's how Jones describes the injuries and losses, all of innocent children that's seemingly been on repeat within the last couple of months.

Kingston Frazier was kidnapped and later killed on May 18.

Almost exactly a month later, 9-year-old Richard Kyles was shot in the back of the head when his mother's ex-boyfriend fired a shot into their car. He survived.

"We tend to have people that's really careless with guns," added Jones. "And they really don't know about how serious it is till it happens."

But two other tragedies involve children having access to guns that don't belong in their hands.

Jackson mayor-elect Chokwe Lumumba reacted to the latest shooting, a 5-year-old accidentally shooting himself.

"It's a horrible loss," noted Lumumba. "It grieves my heart, being the father of a 3-year-old myself. That's a travesty. How you treat your children says everything about the society in which you live. We have to go to the furthest extent that we can, in order to protect our children."

The problems extend past Jackson's city limits. A 12-year-old was accidentally shot by his 16-year-old brother in Ridgeland on June 22nd. He was only injured.

"We as parents need to make sure we put these guns up," explained Jones. "Have them secured. I mean, a lot of times, they know our hiding spots."

"Ultimately, I think parents are responsible for these children until they turn 18," said Jackson resident Mary Coleman. "We are responsible for them."

As for Jackson, Mayor-elect Lumumba says the city will work to find common denominators with these instances and try to address them.

