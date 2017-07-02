Corey Dickerson selected for 1st MLB All-Star Game

A Brookhaven Academy product will play in the Midsummer Classic.

Corey Dickerson was selected Sunday as the starting AL designated hitter in the 2017 MLB All-Star Game. It's his first ASG nod. The Tampa Bay Ray is well on pace towards a career season. He's hitting .321 with 17 HR and 40 RBI. His 104 hits are tied for the most in the majors.

Corey's friends and family have followed his career closely since his MLB debut in 2013.

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 11th. Coverage begins at 6:30pm CT on FOX 40.

Introducing the starting DH for your 2017 American League All-Star Team: Corey Dickerson!



Thank you to everyone for your support! pic.twitter.com/uGf3zpWLxh — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 2, 2017

