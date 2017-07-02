Ole Miss product Zack Cozart selected for 1st MLB All-Star Game

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A former Rebel earned a nod to the Midsummer Classic. And a donkey.
Zack Cozart was selected Sunday as the National League starting shortstop in the 2017 MLB All-Star Game. He's hitting .322 with 9 HR and 33 RBI this season for the Cincinnati Reds. Cozart's average is top 5 in the NL and 8th in MLB.
So about the donkey: Zack's teammate Joey Votto said during spring training that he would buy a donkey if Zack made the All-Star team.
Congratulations to Zack Cozart on being voted the NL starting shortstop for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game! #CozartGetsADonkey pic.twitter.com/h0pyGLz6RU— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 2, 2017
Donkey time! https://t.co/PcFawaYCBF pic.twitter.com/Cpr7DzGAh6— Cut4 (@Cut4) July 2, 2017
