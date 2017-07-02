Jackson Mayor-Elect getting to know community in Inaugural Celebration

Chokwe Antar Lumumba met with Jackson residents over the 4th of July weekend and got to know the matters they would like to see changed in the Capital City.

Danny Davis, who has been living in Jackson for about 20 years, says while he will be happy to see the Mayor-Elect address our roads and pothole issues. He also believes Mayor-Elect Lumumba should take a hard look at ways to decrease crime.

"We need to do something about our crime here," said Davis, "because it has become ridiculous now."

During his first few weeks in office, Mayor-Elect Lumumba says his administration will be busy putting together a new budget plan while also hoping to unify residents in a clean-up campaign.

"We want everyone to work together so that we can be proud of what we have," said Lumumba. "I think back to what my mother used to tell me when she would say, 'If you don't take care of your house, no one else will'. We have to be prepared to take care of our house and demonstrate the love we have for our home."

Lumumba says he is excited that he and his wife will be able to lead the city that reared them into the future, hoping to make Jackson a model not only for communities in our state, but around the nation as well.

Inaugural events for the Capital City's new mayor will start at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Jackson Convention Complex. Everyone is welcome.

