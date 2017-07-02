Veterans honored during First Baptist Jackson's "Let Freedom Ring" service

Early Independence Day celebrations are happening all around the Metro.

First Baptist church of Jackson held it's annual Let Freedom Ring service Sunday morning.

"At this time, I ask that all veterans,everyone who has served, including widows of service members, to stand in recognition of their service," said General Bill Waller, Chief Justice of Mississippi Supreme Court.

The pride is still etched onto their faces and evident in their salutes. Retired Petty Officer First Class Clarence Smith described the emotions like this.

"Navy song? Oh, my chest almost exploded," noted Smith. "Anchors Aweigh, yeah!"

In years past, veterans have noted that they don't always feel this kind of appreciation.

"All the veterans gave up a lot for the country and the country's showing their appreciation for us," Smith described. "I must admit I got teary eyed in there with the response."

Patriotic music, red, white, and blue, all filled the sanctuary as the choir sang and the armed service songs for each military branch were played.

"Your oath was to protect and defend the citizens of this great nation," described Waller. "The charge extended through peace and war and was accepted by you unconditionally. You risked life and sacrificed self."

Medals of appreciation were presented to each of those veterans. Some were seemingly overwhelmed by the gesture.

"I just love America," added Smith. "I think everybody ought to take care of her while you've got her."

First Baptist Church of Jackson has been celebrating veterans with this type of service for several decades now.

