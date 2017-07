A driver was killed in Yazoo Sunday night when his car hit a utility pole.

According to Trooper Henry, the wreck happened at 11:32 p.m.

MHP responded to MS 433 west of US 49 to a one car accident.

Preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Lumina was traveling west on MS 433 when the driver lost control and crossed over the eastbound lanes of MS 433 off the roadway, hitting a utility pole.

The driver was killed on scene and identified as 56-year-old Wilbert Demus of Bentonia.

This accident is still under investigation.

