Lee County man drowns at Orange Beach

According to WTVA, a man from Shannon has reportedly drowned at Orange Beach in southern Alabama.

According to WALA-TV in Mobile, Ala., 33-year-old Dustin Wade Jacobs, of Shannon, died Sunday afternoon at Perdido Pass and East Alabama Point.

It happened sometime near 2 p.m.

According to reports, Jacobs went under the water while coming back to shore and was under water for approximately an hour.

WTVA reports that his body was later recovered.

