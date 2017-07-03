Double shooting at Holmes Co. club leaves one dead

At 3 a.m. Sunday morning, there was a murder at Club CJ's in Cruger.

Two men armed with guns walked into the club, and shot two people.

Bernardo Washington was taken to a hospital in LeFlore County after being shot multiple times. He died from his injuries there.

Joe Holmes, also shot multiple times, was transported to UMMC where he is now in intensive care.

Officials are looking for at least two black males. They have identified one of the suspects as Pertzea Love from LeFlore County.

Though the motive is still being investigated, witnesses from the scene say it appeared to have been an armed robbery.

