Canton PD investigating after woman killed in hit and run - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Canton PD investigating after woman killed in hit and run

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom image bank Source: Raycom image bank
CANTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Sergeant Terence Ware with the Canton Police Department said that a woman died in a hit and run crash Saturday.

The wreck happened in front of the Mississippi AG Dealership.

Canton police are investigating this and will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly