Canton PD investigating after woman killed in hit and run

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops.
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.
SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.
The Sheriff posted that the search for Cindy Berend was over around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning on Facebook.
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.
A child and four crew members were hospitalized after a medical helicopter went down in Perry County, Missouri.
