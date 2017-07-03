Chokwe Antar Lumumba Sworn in as Jackson Mayor

Jackson's newest leader has been officially sworn in. Hundreds of Jackson residents, business leaders friends and family packed the convention center to witness the swearing in of Chokwe Antar Lumumba

Lumumba becoming the city's youngest Mayor on the same stage where his father was sworn in four years before. The city struggling through many of the same problems, a crumbling infrastructure, city furloughs, and crime.

"We must stand with the greater resolve and begin more determined than ever before to face these issues head on," said Chokwe Antar Lumumba. "We must understand that it's not so much where we stand that is of such great significance as it is the direction in which we are going."

Lumumba told the crowd he was raised to believe community is family, which is why he asked the residents of Jackson to take the oath with him, as he plans to work with them to tackle the capital city's ailments.

"Obviously in forms of infrastructure that we meet with our commission and make certain we get things on board with our one percent sales tax," added Lumumba. "There's some strategies were going to employ that we believe can help bring the resources necessary to do the work."

The inaugural ceremony included the swearing in of all city council members and incredible music.The Mississippi Mass Choir closed out the ceremony with inspirational energy that got everyone out of their seats.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.