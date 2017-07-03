Corinth children identified as victims in deadly Georgia plane crash

A coroner says two children, their grandmother and her husband died when a small plane crashed in northwest Georgia over the weekend.

Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Murray County coroner Jason Gibson says 55-year-old Dexter Lee Gresham of Etowah, Tennessee, was piloting the plane when it crashed killing him, his wife 61-year-old Mary Jo Yarbrough and her grandchildren Austin Day and Kinsley Wilson.

The children, both 10, were a brother and sister who lived in Corinth, Mississippi.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says the Piper PA23 went down around 4:45 p.m. Saturday near the Tennessee line.

Officials say when they went to the location of the crash they saw the two engine piper plane was missing two of its wings. NTSB air safety investigator Eric Allenye says the cause of the crash was definitely weather-related.

"We know that it was a weather-related accident, but we don't know what happened. We know that there were thunderstorms in the area. There were no distress calls before the accident," said Allenye. "It's a personal small plane it, it can hold up to five passengers. This particular airplane is configured for four. There was two adults and two children on board."

At this time, it is unknown where the plane was from or where it was headed.

