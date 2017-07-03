No arrests in case of decapitated man, human rights group pleads for information

The gruesome decapitation of a Jackson man still remains a mystery. Now a human rights organization is pleading for justice and answers in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The 30-year-old was found decapitated June 10.

New Order National Human Rights President Gerald Rose held a news conference Monday afternoon at the Jackson Police Department. The leader of the Atlanta-based organization is asking anyone with information to come forward and help solve the case.

Jackson's severed head was found on the steps of a home on Deer Park Street. Hours later police found his burning body about a mile away on Green Avenue.

Rose said he arrived in Jackson two days ago but had no luck with speaking to Jeremy Jackson's family. He said he spoke with neighbors and other residents who are terrified to give statements to police.

The NONHRO President said rallies and marches could keep the case in the public eye.

"I'm very concerned about that," said Rose. "I met a young man yesterday at 20 years. He told me you know we're afraid here. We might know something, but we're scared to reveal what's actually going on in Jackson".

The Atlanta human rights group leader urged residents not to remain quiet about the decapitation and to help Jackson's family get justice.

Rose said the New Order National Human Rights Organization was founded in 1993.

In 2011 Rose said he traveled to Jackson on several occasions to march and seek justice in the James Craig Anderson case. Anderson was killed at a Jackson motel after being run over by a truck with a group of teens from Rankin County inside it.

The teenagers were tried in federal court and sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to 50 years.

The FBI, DEA, ATF and U.S. Attorney's office are assisting Jackson Police with the decapitation investigation.

Rose plans to form a chapter in Jackson.

