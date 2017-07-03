SLIDESHOW: Mississippi's rural roads ranked among worst in the nation

If you're hitting the road in Mississippi for the holiday, get ready for a rocky ride. Mississippi's rural roads are ranked the fifth worst in the country by one non-profit.

"That stretch up there," explained Terry Judge. "Be careful going that way."

It's the kind of warning you'll likely hear plenty of on the back roads around the state. Terry Judge drives a big pick up and feels the bumps and dips.

"If you don't have a good front end, hit a bump...your steering wheel will start shaking," noted Judge. "You can lose control. That causes problems with your front end. That's more money out of your pocket."

James Burroughs completely avoids certain roads in his low to the ground ride.

"It'll mess up my exhaust. It's too low to the ground," Borroughs admitted. "It's going to scrape. It's going to tear it up. I'd rather avoid it than pay to fix it."

The transportation research group TRIP ranked Mississippi fifth, tied with New Mexico, for percentage of rural roads in poor condition. The study shows it's 25 percent, to be exact.

That came as no surprise to folks like Orville Wiseman.

"When you leave Mississippi, as soon as you leave the state line, you know you're in another state because of the roads," Wiseman described.

Even more concerning, there is a high rate of deaths on the rural roads. That landed Mississippi at fourth in those rankings.

Drivers say navigating those back roads is dangerous.

"At night there's so many deer out here," said Wiseman. "You've got to know where the potholes are, you've got to swerve to miss the potholes. And then you've got to miss the deer."

