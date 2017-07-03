One in critical condition after double shooting on Longwood Drive in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a double shooting in the 1900 block on Longwood Drive that left one injured and one in critical condition.

Two victims have been shot. One was shot at least twice in the chest and the other was shot once in the foot.

JPD on scene of double shooting, 1900 block of Longwood Dr. Two victims shot. No further at this time. PIO responding to the scene. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 3, 2017

Both victims were inside a vehicle on Longwood Drive when another car drove up and someone opened fire.

The man who was shot in the chest is in critical condition.

There is no description of the shooter's car at the moment.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and will will update this as more information becomes available.

