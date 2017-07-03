Banking error causes payroll problem for Hazlehurst School District

A banking error is being blamed for a problem with payroll checks for the Hazlehurst School District.

We were contacted by several people who said their checks did not go through and they had not been paid.

Sherry Terry the business manager for the district, confirms the banking issue. She says as of Monday afternoon all employees for the district should have their payroll checks through direct deposit.

Terry says anyone who has a problem can get a letter informing creditors or their bank about the issue. She plans to be at the district office Wednesday, from noon to 5 p.m. to help those who still have concerns about their checks. Terry can be reached at (601) 574-2764.

