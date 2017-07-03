Possible human skeletal remains found at Rankin County cemetery

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed to Three On Your Side suspected human skeletal remains were found in a cemetery off Highway 25 Sunday night.

A group, cleaning headstones and planting flags in observance of the Fourth of July, discovered the bone at Pisgah Cemetery on Bee Summers Road and called the Rankin County Sheriff's Department.

Ruth says further inspection of the cemetery Monday revealed no grave sites had been disturbed.

The remains were turned over to the state medical examiner's office to be analyzed by the state anthropologist.

