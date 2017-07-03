MS Lions All State Band international champions again

Another win for the Mississippi Lions All State Band.

In it's 67 year history, the band has won 33 international championships.

For the second time they have won 5 times in a row.

In Chicago over the weekend they took first place again.

The band consists of the best high school musicians from around the state. There are 143 students who represent 55 different high schools. Almost 900 students auditioned for a spot on the band this year.

They trained for a week at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi for the performance, based on the Broadway musical Chicago.

You can see the Chicago performance here.

