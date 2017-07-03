Supporters celebrate Mayor Lumumba's Inauguration at Unity Ball

Just hours before taking the stage with his wife Eboni at the Unity Ball at the Jackson Convention Complex, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was sworn into office in that very room; a long awaited event for some.

Mayor Lumumba told those in attendance he was raised to see his community as family.

During his campaign, Mayor Lumumba promised if he became Mayor, citizens of Jackson would take on that title with him. Keeping that promise in mind in his inaugural ceremony, Lumumba asked the residents of Jackson to take the oath of Mayor with him, showing they too will be utilized when it comes to tackling the Capital City's problems.

"This is only the beginning for our city," said Mayor Lumumba. "We are going to call on our citizens. Often times, we say we call on our citizens (but) we don't have a specific request. We are going to be very intentional on what we ask the citizen to do, so that we can begin to rescue ourselves."

Mayor Lumumba says one of the first things his administration will be working on is a budget for the city, which will need to be passed soon. After that, he says, he hopes to unify the community in a clean-up campaign.

