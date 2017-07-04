Investigators searching for suspect that stabbed Hazlehurst woman

A Hazlehurst woman was stabbed Monday night inside an apartment on Wesley Chapel Road.

Copiah County deputies were called to the home at around 11:50 p.m. 44-year-old Felicia Armstrong was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle with one stab wound to the back.

She was later transferred to UMMC in Jackson.

Authorities believe her lung was punctured since she was having a very difficult time breathing. Investigators are currently searching for the suspect but are not yet releasing the identity of that person.

