Man arrested and charged in stabbing of Hazlehurst woman

Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones says a man has been arrested in the stabbing of a Hazlehurst woman Monday night inside an apartment on Wesley Chapel Road.

Michael Jenkins has been arrested and charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault after he reportedly stabbed 44-year-old Felicia Armstrong in the back.

Copiah County deputies were called to the home at around 11:50 p.m. and Armstrong was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle with one stab wound. She was later transferred to UMMC in Jackson.

Authorities believe her lung was punctured since she was having a very difficult time breathing.

