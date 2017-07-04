Jackson Fire Department battled abandoned house fire on 4th of J - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Fire Department battled abandoned house fire on 4th of July

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned house on Maria Drive in south Jackson. 

According to Captain Cleotha Sanders, the fire was under control by 4:40 p.m. and units were in overhaul operations ensuring all hotspot fire is extinguished. 

There is no cause at this time and no injuries have been reported. 

A neighbor told our crew on the scene that the house has been abandoned for over a year. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly