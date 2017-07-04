Jackson Fire Department battled abandoned house fire on 4th of July

The Jackson Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned house on Maria Drive in south Jackson.

According to Captain Cleotha Sanders, the fire was under control by 4:40 p.m. and units were in overhaul operations ensuring all hotspot fire is extinguished.

There is no cause at this time and no injuries have been reported.

On Maria Dr. in South Jackson: JFD making quick work of this abandoned house fire. In today's heat, the concern is for firefighters... pic.twitter.com/FEjXsYZ8rC — Mike Evans (@crabblers) July 4, 2017

A neighbor told our crew on the scene that the house has been abandoned for over a year.

