Concerns over Reservoir water dangers haven't kept away swimmers

Many people spent this Fourth of July enjoying the cooling waters of the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

Recently there have been several cases of people contracting bacterial infections after going in the water the Reservoir with cuts and open wounds.

That did not stop large crowds from gathering and cooling off in the water.

People of all ages were at the Pelahatchie Shore Park beach for the holiday.

Many just enjoying the day, but conscious of the health dangers that lurk in the water.

"It concerned me. It was terrible," said Apphia McCollough. "Things like that do happen. They are not frequent, I do understand that. So we took the risk because it's worth it. You don't want to stay home and not take any risks that wouldn't be any fun."

If you've been in the water and think you have an infection, physicians say go to the doctor immediately.

To avoid the illness, they recommend not getting in any body of water if you already have an open wound.

The flesh eating bacteria can live in fresh, salt, and standing water.

