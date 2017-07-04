Jackson residents complain about use of gunfire to celebrate 4th of July

Gunfire and 4th of July celebrations just don't mix - that's the message from police for everyone celebrating Independence Day.

In Jackson's Presidential Hills neighborhood, residents are fed up with the dangerous practice.

Instead of hearing the usual 4th of July fireworks, several neighbors living in Presidential Hills say it has been replaced with gunfire.

“It is just a different sound," said a longtime resident of the neighborhood. "Instead of pop, pop, pop it is a pow.”

Two neighbors said they even have found proof of the illegal and dangerous practice going on in their community.

“The type of guns and rifles they are creating now, you can shoot a gun in the air and the bullet can come down and go straight through your roof," said Victor Johnson. "My mother had bullet holes several years back, she had holes in her ceiling."

“They really shot those guns," said another neighbor. "I found a bullet casing on top of my roof, but other than that it is a nice neighborhood.”

According to Jackson Police, shooting in the city is a misdemeanor and can be punishable by fine and or jail time.

If the projectile falls and strikes a residence or person, the charges are upgraded to shooting in an occupied dwelling or aggravated assault.

Residents hope those consequences will help prevent the bullets from flying on the 4th of July.

"Children are out shooting fireworks during the 4th of July and New Years and you have adults walking around shooting their weapon with the children on the street," said Johnson.

“It really is a danger of risking people's lives, cause once you shoot up it is going to come down and you never know where it is going to hit at,” said another resident.

