Former MSU Bulldogs evaluate 2017 squad

While most of the national publications again have Mississippi State finishing somewhere near the bottom of the SEC, that's not the feeling amongst current and former players. The Bulldogs are hoping to take a step forward after a 6-7 season in 2016 and much of that will depend on how the defense improves under Todd Grantham, MSU's 4th defensive coordinator in as many seasons.

But so far, it's the offensive side of the ball that's earning national attention. Junior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald returns following a stellar 2016 campaign that impressed many former Bulldogs that still keep up with the program.

"Man I can't wait to see big things from him man." Anthony "Boobie" Dixon said (MSU 2006-09) "He's a really good quarterback, explosive and I just want to see him do it from beginning to end this year. You know last year I think he kind of waited a couple of games and then hit us with it. We don't need no more South Alabama. Start the season off the right way and we gonna have a good season."

"Nick came in and did an awesome job," Pernell McPhee added (MSU 2009-10) "And I think this year he's got the goals, he could win an SEC Championship and hopefully that's what we're gonna do this year, and you know Coach Dan Mullen's gonna get em' right."

You can hear from the 2017 Bulldogs next week at SEC Media Days. Dan Mullen and company take center stage Tuesday, July 11th.

