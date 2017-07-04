Authorities searching for missing woman near Aberdeen Lock and Dam

A possible drowning is being reported in Monroe County.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says they received a 911 call Tuesday about a young female who may have drowned near the Lock and Dam.

Sheriff Cantrell says his department's search and rescue team is currently looking for the woman near the Devil's Elbow which is close to the Highway 45 bridge.

Authorities say this is near the same location where an Illinois woman, who died in a crash, was found.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

