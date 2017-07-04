Man in custody after trying to run over police officer during chase in Jackson

A man has been charged after trying to run over a police officer during a low speed chase in Jackson on Tuesday night. We have just learned the suspect is identified as 36 year old Samuel Newell.

It is not clear what started this situation that ended on Campbell Street.

Both tires on the passenger side of the car were flat, one of them was shredded.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones says Newell was taken into custody and is now charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer for trying to run an officer over with his car.

He is also charged with traffic violations.

Newell fled police in his car and later on foot. He was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

