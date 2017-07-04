Law enforcement agencies around metro score big in 4th of July checkpoints

Law Enforcement Agencies around the Metro are keeping a close eye on the roads during the Nation's Birthday Bash.

One big thing officers and deputies always look out for during big holiday weekends like the 4th of July is drinking and driving, but one that may not be top of mind is buckling up in the back seat.

"We're enforcing Mississippi's new seat belt law," said Clinton Police's Public Information Officer Mark Jones. "Riding in the bed of a truck and making sure that every passenger, front and backseat of a car, is buckled in this year for the 4th of July."

Offices like the Clinton Police Department say they get grant money to help cover overtime cost and to put extra DUI Enforcement Officers on schedule.

Rankin County Deputies say, so far, drivers have been doing well with not driving under the influence, but they say that doesn't mean big arrest haven't been made.

"They've been setting up checkpoints throughout various locations in the county and it has been very productive," said Lt. Paul Mullins. "We've made five felony drug arrest, several misdemeanor drug arrest, two money laundering cases, another felony arrest and several misdemeanor tickets."

Pearl Police Department and many other agencies say they'll keep with increased patrols throughout the week as many start to make their way back from holiday traveling.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved