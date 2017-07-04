Vicksburg Police and Fire Chief out of job

After a Board of Alderman meeting Wednesday, Vicksburg Police and Fire Chief are out of jobs.

Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong was let go and the Mayor and board appointed Milton Moore to take his place.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Charles Atkins is also out of a job. He was replaced with former Deputy Fire Chief Craig Danczyk.

The purpose of the Board of Alderman meeting was to announce appointments of department heads, including police chief.

Armstrong says he was not invited to that meeting. This is the city's first board meeting of Mayor George Flaggs' new term.

It will also be the first meeting under the city's amended charter, which allows Mayor Flaggs to nominate and appoint the Chief of Police with the consent of one alderman.

