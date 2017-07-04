Vicksburg Police Chief may be out of job

It appears that Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong may be out of a job.

Armstrong says the Board of Alderman are meeting Wednesday to announce appointments of department heads, including police chief.

Armstrong says he was not invited to that meeting.

It's the city's first board meeting of Mayor George Flaggs' new term.

It will also be the first meeting under the city's amended charter, which allows Mayor Flaggs to nominate and appoint the Chief of Police with the consent of one alderman.

