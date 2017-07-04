Local man turns school bus into mobile fruit stand - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Local man turns school bus into mobile fruit stand

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Now here is something you don't see everyday - a mobile fruit stand!  

Lamont Lewis turned a old school bus into a fruit stand and he has been selling watermelon out the back of the bus for six months. 

Tuesday, Lewis rolled his bus full of watermelons around Ellis Avenue right here in Jackson.

It was definitely a delicious way to celebrate America's Birthday Bash!

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly