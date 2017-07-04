Fireworks safety tips always important this time of year

The Fourth of July Celebration in Clinton is a day-long affair, with live music, food, and several festival-like rides.

"The kids enjoy the jumping houses and things, and it's a nice family atmosphere," said Shawnda Boyd, who spent Fourth of July in Clinton for the second year in a row.

But of course, that all leads up to the main event: the fireworks.

PyroFire spent over four hours setting up for Tuesday night's show, making everything would run smoothly and safely.

"That's wiring, setting up the boxes, putting them where we want them, putting the stuff in the tubes, and getting them ready," explained Jonathan McMurry with PyroFire.

Think of it this way: Experts wear safety gear from head to toe, and they handle fireworks all the time. So if you're anything less than professional, why take a risk?

"We always wear hardhats, eyeglasses, gloves, and ear protection. That keeps us from getting burnt, keeps us from going def, and keeps us from going blind," said McMurry.

Even smaller fireworks can cause injuries - sparklers burn around 1500 degrees.

Kenneth Cook's niece was blinded in one eye by a bottle rocket.

"It just takes one little - one little thing. And it hurts. And it hurts the whole family," said Cook.

McMurry has several other safety tips as well: If a firework goes out, do not try to re-light it, just douse it in water; Even if you're just holding a sparkler, wear a leather glove to protect your hand; and, "Nobody under the age of 14 has any business lighting a firework."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.