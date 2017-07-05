Breaking overnight on WLBT: A house goes up in flames in Canton

Firefighters in Canton responded to a house fire in the early morning hours. We'll have details at the top of the hour.
We have exclusive video of a JPD chase. Details on how how this all started and who is now behind bars.
The top cop is Vicksburg could be looking for a new job. We'll tell you the buzz regarding his position at 5.
See you in 10.
~Joy
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting and deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
On Tuesday, Leslie Butler met the little boy who paid tribute to her son with a special note.More >>
A standoff with a suspected gunman barricaded inside a home with two children is now over. It happened on Fairbanks Street early Wednesday morning.More >>
