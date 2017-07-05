2nd suspect in Maria Drive homicide in custody

Jackson police say they have a second murder suspect in custody for the Maria Drive homicide.

He has been identified as 37-year-old J'Marcus Moore and is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and auto theft.

Johnny Ray Wilson was taken into custody Thursday night. 25-year-old Wilson is wanted for the murder of 56-year-old Anthony Franklin Turner earlier this week on Maria Drive.

Wilson was last seen driving the victim's 2001 gold Ford Taurus and was considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Turner was found dead in his home. He is Jackson's 30th homicide of 2017.

Another man was shot in the hip at the same location and has been hospitalized in Monroe, Louisiana. He is listed in stable condition.

Louisiana authorities are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved