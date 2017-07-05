JPD investigates overnight homicide, shooting

The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting and deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting and deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.More >>
The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
On Tuesday, Leslie Butler met the little boy who paid tribute to her son with a special note.More >>
On Tuesday, Leslie Butler met the little boy who paid tribute to her son with a special note.More >>