JPD investigates overnight homicide, shooting

Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight on Maria Drive.

This is the city's 30th homicide of 2017.

A 56-year-old man died from trauma to the head and police are waiting on autopsy results.

Another man was shot at this same location and has been hospitalized in Monroe, Louisiana. He is listed in stable condition.

JPD says the motive is unknown and no suspects are in custody.

We are working to get more details on this developing story.

