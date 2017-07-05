JPD joins forces with investigators in La. to solve Maria Drive - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD joins forces with investigators in La. to solve Maria Drive homicide

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

By Taylor Tucker 

Jackson police are are joining forces with investigators in Louisiana to investigate the city's 30th homicide of the year that happened overnight on Maria Drive. 

Police say a 56-year-old man was found dead in his home from trauma to the head and police are waiting on autopsy results. Another man was shot in the hip at the same location and has been hospitalized in Monroe, Louisiana. He is listed in stable condition.

JPD says the motive is unknown and no suspects are in custody, however, they have several leads on a possible suspect. 

JPD is now working with Louisiana investigators to solve the crime.

