UPDATE: JPD searching for armed and dangerous suspect in city's 30th homicide

Jackson Police have identified the man killed overnight on Maria Drive.

The city's 30th homicide of 2017 has been identified as 56-year-old Anthony Franklin Turner and it appears his cause of death is trauma to the head, but officers are awaiting the official autopsy report

JPD is searching for 25-year-old Johnny Ray Wilson for murder and auto theft in the death of Turner. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Wilson was last seen driving the victim's 2001 gold Ford Taurus with a Mississippi license plate HQN 954. More charges are possible.

JPD is joining forces with investigators in Louisiana to investigate the homicide.

Police say Turner was found dead in his home.

Another man was shot in the hip at the same location and has been hospitalized in Monroe, Louisiana. He is listed in stable condition.

JPD says the motive is unknown.

