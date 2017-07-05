Canton police searching for hit and run suspect; victim identified

A woman who died on Saturday in a hit and run in Canton has been identified.

37-year-old Shernisha Grant, of Canton, died in the crash that happened in front of the Mississippi AG Dealership. The suspect involved in the hit and run has been identified as Antonio Dominiquez Chavez.

Canton police are still searching for Chavez and ask that anyone with any information on his whereabouts contact them.

