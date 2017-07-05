MHP Fourth of July Enforcement Period

By: Taylor Tucker

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2017 Fourth of July enforcement period which began Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. and ended Tuesday, July 4, at midnight.

Throughout the period, MHP investigated a total of 183 crashes and issued 5618 citations with 100 DUI arrests.

With the new seat belt law and the MHP "In the Click'' safety campaign, MHP saw a huge reduction in seat belt citations.

Compared to the 2016 period where 6 deaths were recorded, a reduction in deaths were also displayed.

All available troopers were utilized statewide during the period conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints.

Below is the fatality information regarding the period.

DUI: 100

Drug arrests: 13

Felony arrests: 7

Public drunk: 2

Seat belt: 199

Child Restraint: 36

Alcohol related collision: 5

Total injuries: 48

Fatal collisions: 3

Fatalities wearing seat belts: 3

Total collisions: 183

