Second human case of West Nile Virus reported in Rankin County

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported its second human case of West Nile Virus in 2017.

This reported case is in Rankin County.

So far this year, cases have been reported in Forrest and Rankin Counties. The MSDH only reports laboratory-confirmed cased to the public.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 West Nile Virus cases and two deaths.

"While WNV can occur any time of the year, we are now in peak season when most cases occur," said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. "Additionally we continue to identify mosquitoes from many areas in the state that have tested positive for West Nile, so now is time to really take precautions to avoid mosquito bites when going outdoors."

In previous years, WNV has been reported from all parts of the state. All Mississippians are potentially at risk - not just the area where cases are reported.

Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

The MSDH suggest the following precautions to protect yourself and your environment from mosquito-borne illnesses"

Use a recommended mosquito repellent that contains DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit the MSDH website.

