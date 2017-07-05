Journalists’ workshop kicks off opioid and heroin drug summit

In preparation for the Mississippi Opioid and Heroin Drug Summit, Attorney General Jim Hood will join journalist and author Sam Quinones and other leaders to discuss the opioid crisis facing the state in an open media day, Monday, July 10.

The Journalists’ Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison.

General Hood will participate from 11-11:30 a.m.

The Drug Summit, which will be held July 11-13, will provide educational opportunities for the public and professionals who are directly impacted by the use and abuse of opioids.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.