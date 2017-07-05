Canton Police investigating shooting that left 18-year-old injur - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Canton Police investigating shooting that left 18-year-old injured

CANTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An 18-year-old man was shot outside a convenience store in Canton Tuesday night. 

According to Sergeant Terence Ware with the Canton Police Department, the teen was shot in the shoulder at Mac's Supermart on North Liberty Street, 

This is all the information that police are releasing at this time. 

We will update this as more information becomes available. 

