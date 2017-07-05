Jackson finally working on city maintenance in some areas

City maintenance in Jackson spent a few months on the back-burner, but just days into the new administration, Jackson Public Works seems to be getting a move-on on city upkeep.

We can't say for sure whether that's happenstance or a push from the new Mayor, but we're not complaining!

We reported a couple months ago that grassy areas in the City were not being maintained. City workers told us that was due to broken mowers and under-funding.

READ MORE: Broken mowers and tight budget to blame for overgrowing city properties

But Wednesday, we spotted lawn mowers by Fortification Street and Pascagoula Street.

The grass by Pascagoula is actually a perfect example of just how badly the upkeep was needed.

The middle is now perfectly mowed, but the grass closer to the roadside is over three feet high in some areas.

And you might have noticed that for the past year, Pearl Street has felt like an off-road obstacle course. That has finally come to an end as well.

With just a few hours of work, city crews patched up the potholes that have been a headache for so long on that road.

