Murder suspect may be driving victim's car

Jackson Police are searching for a suspected killer after a man was found dead overnight in his home on Maria Drive in south Jackson.

READ MORE: JPD searching for armed and dangerous suspect in city's 30th homicide

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Johnny Ray Wilson.

He is charged with murder and auto theft.

Wilson may also be driving the victim, 56-year-old Anthony Franklin Turner's 2001 gold Ford Taurus, with Hinds County license plate HQN 954.

Maria Drive residents say 4th of July gunshots muffled those that likely lead to a murder.

Jackson Police say the victim died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Officers were called to the home after a man wound up at a Monroe, Louisiana hospital claiming he was shot at the same address.

Investigators are now trying to connect the dots.

"We're still trying to find out the exact motive," said JPD Commander Tyree Jones. "We believe that the victim and the alleged suspect possibly are affiliated. We believe they know each other. Again, we're following up on that info as well. We don't believe this is a random act of violence."

An autopsy is being performed on Turner to determine if he was shot or hit in the head.

Investigators say the home showed signs of a struggle, and they believe he possibly knew his attacker.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.